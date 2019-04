Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re watching your weight in the lead-up to beach season, a smart scale can keep you honest by tracking your progress over time, and syncing to your other fitness and diet apps via Apple HomeKit and Google Fit.



Anker’s newest Eufy Smart Scale promises to be more accurate than previous models, and can track other vitals beyond just weight, like BMI, body fat, and more, and you can add it to your bathroom for just $31 with promo code KINJA9147, in either white or black. See you by the pool!