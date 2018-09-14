Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, Anker’s taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.

On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

Advertisement

The novelty of the Capsule was its portability—it was never going to win awards for its picture quality—so this is a bit of a surprising product. That said, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $110 (with promo code PRIZM4KJ), it’s practically an impulse purchase.