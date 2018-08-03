Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk, and its standard 5' power cable is detachable, meaning you could swap in a longer or shorter one if necessary (Update: Sorry, I was wrong about that). Get it for $21 today with promo code ANKERA27.

