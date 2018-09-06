Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The ease of charging gadgets with USB battery packs has had the effect of making AC-powered gadgets feel like relics. But Anker’s latest PowerCore battery pack lets you charge them on the go too.

The PowerCore AC is a 22,000mAh battery pack (and a large one at that), but the extra size affords it a (non-grounded) AC outlet, in addition to a couple of USB ports. That 90W AC outlet can put out enough power to charge a laptop, a fan, a lamp, or even a small TV.

At $150, it’s priced similarly to similar products from other manufacturers (not that there are many of them), but you can save $30 today with promo code POWERAC3.