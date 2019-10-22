Anker's New Water-Resistant AirPod Competitors Are a Steal At $45

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $45 | Amazon

We loved Anker’s first AirPod-like wireless headphones, and the brand’s newest models seem like an improvement in every way, including price.



Anker’s Soundcore Life P2s pack in graphene drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, four noise-canceling voice mics for calls, IPX7 water resistance, and a whopping seven hours of playtime untethered (plus 40 with the charging case). Frankly, that’s a hell of a feature list for the ‘buds’ $60 MSRP, but you can get them for $45 right now as part of a launch sale, no promo code required.