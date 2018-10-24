Photo: Amazon

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare.

The only catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to enable the 7.5W charging speeds (par for the course for these chargers, oddly enough), but this one from RAVPower is pretty affordable, and even has a $1 coupon available.