Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s original PowerCore Fusion combined a wall charger and a battery pack into our readers’ favorite piece of travel charging gear, and now, you can save 20% with a launch discount on a brand new version (use promo code FUSIONEW) .



The headlining improvement in the PowerCore Fusion 10000 is the jump from 5,000mAh to 10,000mAh of battery capacity. 5,000 was usually just enough juice to fully recharge my phone and my Apple Watch overnight (I frequently use the Fusion untethered when staying at my mother in law’s house, which doesn’t have an outlet near the nightstand), but 10,000mAh would be plenty of power, with some extra juice to spare.

Notably, one of the USB ports has also been replaced with a USB-C port. Sadly, it’s capped at 15W, so you won’t be able to take advantage of Power Delivery speeds, but this connector is definitely the direction the industry is heading, so its inclusion makes sense. We’re going to get a hands-on with this one in the near future, but if you want to save, you can go ahead and order now.