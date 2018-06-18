Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the brand new Nebula Mars II just launched with a $100 discount.



While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in. It’ll normally sell for $540, but since it just launched, you can save $100 today with promo code NEWMARS2.