Anker’s new SmartCharge F3 is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice (it can even scan to tell you the best option), giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get a high speed USB charging port with Quick Charge 3.0.



We’ve seen plenty of products that do this before, but the SmartCharge has one more trick up its sleeve: a car finder. Once you turn off your car and Bluetooth disconnects, the Roav app will drop a pin on a map, and help you find your vehicle later. You probably don’t need that feature very often, but it could come in handy on confusing city streets, or sprawling stadium parking lots.