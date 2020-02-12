It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Anker's Nebula Capsule II Projector Takes the Show on the Road for 35% Less

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
73
Save
Anker Nebula Capsule II | $429.99 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code on page
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Nebula Capsule II | $429.99 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code on page

Why spend upward of a grand on a 100-inch TV when you can have a live-in movie theater for $430? Sold on any other day for a still-reasonable $580, the Anker Nebula Capsule II beams up to 100 inches of pure, undistilled content onto your wall.

Advertisement

Though its 720p resolution and 200 ANSI lumen brightness leave something to be desired, it’s small enough to take on the go—at 5.9 x 3.1 inches and 1.6 pounds—whether you’re camping outdoors or lounging out by the pool. Built-in Android TV functionality means you can watch movies and TV by way of your preferred streaming services including YouTube and Hulu.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch Netflix and Prime Video content, you do have to cast it from your phone using the Nebula Connect app. Regardless, the audio emitting from the 8-watt speaker on this thing sounds “excellent,” according to verified reviewers, and it apparently can be mounted to a normal camera tripod. Plus, a 9,700mAh battery keeps it tangle-free for hours on end.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey leads The Inventory newsroom as the Commerce & Strategy Manager for G/O Media. You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters February 14.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop Packs an RTX 2070 for $950 Off

This Flatware Will Make You Actually Feel Like an Adult

Sorel Is Having A Sale So It's Time To Stock Up On Some Winter Boots

Reschedule All Your Weekend Plans Because The Friends Gold Box Is Here