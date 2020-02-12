Anker's Nebula Capsule II Projector Takes the Show on the Road for 35% Less

Anker Nebula Capsule II Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anker Nebula Capsule II | $429.99 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code on page

Why spend upward of a grand on a 100-inch TV when you can have a live-in movie theater for $430? Sold on any other day for a still-reasonable $580, the Anker Nebula Capsule II beams up to 100 inches of pure, undistilled content onto your wall.

Though its 720p resolution and 200 ANSI lumen brightness leave something to be desired, it’s small enough to take on the go—at 5.9 x 3.1 inches and 1.6 pounds—whether you’re camping outdoors or lounging out by the pool. Built-in Android TV functionality means you can watch movies and TV by way of your preferred streaming services including YouTube and Hulu.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch Netflix and Prime Video content, you do have to cast it from your phone using the Nebula Connect app. Regardless, the audio emitting from the 8-watt speaker on this thing sounds “excellent,” according to verified reviewers, and it apparently can be mounted to a normal camera tripod. Plus, a 9,700mAh battery keeps it tangle-free for hours on end.