Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s been nearly a year since the first Qi-compatible iPhones were released, and wireless charging pads are still flying off the shelves. Today, you can score Anker’s 10W model for $15 with promo code ANKER253.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.