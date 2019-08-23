Photo: Amazon

Anker 60W GaN USB-C Charger | $31 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA263



One nice thing about USB-C-powered laptops is that you don’t have to lug your charger around with you around the house or to the office: you can just buy spare, inexpensive chargers, and keep them wherever you need them.



This GaN (rather than silicon) charger from Anker pumps out 60W, essentially the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, and yet, it’s 35% smaller. And at $31 (with promo code KINJA263), it’s also quite a bit cheaper.

Don’t forget to grab a cable!