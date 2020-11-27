Anker's Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds Come Bearing the Gift of Sound for $65

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Image : Anker

Why pay $110 for AirPods when you could gift that special someone in your life a pair of Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds for $50 less? While the well-cushioned in-ears used to cost $100, as one of my coworkers pointed out earlier today, it’s Black Friday, and as such, they’re currently $35 off using the coupon on the Amazon listing page. That means you can effectively get an AirPods Pro-quality design, complete with the rubber tips regular AirPods bafflingly lack. And though you won’t find active noise canceling at this price point, Anker has fit two microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction in there so you don’t sound like a boomer when you’re on the phone.

Then there’s HearID, which makes you take a listening test to optimize the soundstage for your ears. By examining your response to a bunch of different frequencies, it creates a custom EQ tailored specifically to your ears. And lastly, if, like most people, your main draw to Apple’s AirPods is the H1 chip’s seamless pairing technology, note the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 buds also feature one-step pairing by way of Bluetooth 5.0. Never miss a beat this holiday and make the right choice for your next set of ‘phones.

