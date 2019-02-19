Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker speakers are a tremendous value, a reader favorite, and, today only, discounted as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. Choose from three portable Soundcore models (Soundcore 2, Boost, and Flare), each at their lowest price ever.

The Soundcore 2 and Boost are traditional, Bluetooth, water-resistant speakers, with the Boost offering more power, and Soundcore 2 offering a 24 hour battery. The Soundcore Flare comes in a pair, and you can either use them separately, or link them together for wireless stereo audio. They even have a ring of RGB LEDs at the bottom for some added, uh, flare. For the the Flare, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.