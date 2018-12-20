Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s been making a big push into the audio world with its SoundCore spin-off brand this year, and four of its most popular products are deeply discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



I imagine the most popular deal here will be the SoundCore Space noise-canceling over-ear headphones for $69 (nice), a $30 discount. These headphones can play music and block sound for 20 hours in wireless mode, or up to 50 if you plug in an AUX cable, and they’d make a great gift for anyone who spends time on planes or in a noisy open office.

For a more fitness-friendly set of headphones, check out the SoundCore Spirit X for $28. They pack in Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, IPX7 water resistance so you don’t ruin them with your sweat (I’ve even gone for a swim in them), and most impressively of all, a 12 hour battery.

Rounding out the deal are a pair of Bluetooth speakers. The more traditional looking SoundCore Motion B with IP67 water resistance, and the unique SoundCore Flare+, which pumps out sound in 360 degrees, and includes its own beat-driven light show on the bottom. You can even pair two of them together to use as a stereo pair.