Anker's IPX7-Rated Waterproof True Wireless Earbuds Are Down to $40, for a Limited Time

For $135 , you could buy a pair of Apple-branded AirPods, or you could spend almost a hundo less and pocket the cash for a rainy day. That’s my elevator pitch for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty P2 true wireless buds which, unlike AirPods, boast an IPX7 rating, making them waterproof and weatherproof. Fast charging also gives them a leg up on the competition, with 10 minutes on the cord nettin g you an hour of playtime. In total, you can expect about 40 hours of playtime when stored in the charging case.

If Apple’s easy-pairing H1 chip has you on the fence, Anker’s Push and Go technology touts comparable functionality for a much lower cost: $40. Down 33% for a limited time only, these noisemakers seem to be the way to go if you’re shopping for an AirPods alternative on a budget.

