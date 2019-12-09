Anker's Impressive Noise Canceling Headphones Are Down to a Low $40

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ( Silver Black

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (Silver and Black) | $40 | Amazon

Editor’s Note: Amazon is acting up. To see the best price, you’ll need to click the “New & Used (5)“ other options section of the page.

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are just $40 right now. Usually selling for about $60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.

In his review, Shep said that these cans are sonically impressive compared to its sub-$100 competitors:

The 40mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio Certified, which depending on who you ask, may or may not mean all that much in practice. What it does mean that the drivers can hit frequencies as high as 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can make that claim. There’s also a “Bass Up” mode which, you guessed it, boosts the bass on demand like you’re wearing Beats circa 2014. I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as a $300 pair of headphones from the big guys, but they’re the best sounding ANC over-ears I’ve tried in this price range, by a decent margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

If you’re traveling this holiday season, this is a no-brainer. Pick yours up before these inevitably goes away.