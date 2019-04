Photo: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now it’s on sale for the first time ever.



$25 is about $5 less than usual, and about half of what Apple chargers for a much larger charger with the exact same power output.