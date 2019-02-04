Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s cornered the market on excellent charging gear at affordable prices, and today only, several of the company’s best products are way cheaper than usual thanks to an Amazon Gold Box deal.



Have any gadgets that take advantage of USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds? There’s a wall charger and a car charger here for you. There’s also a USB-C data hub for your laptop included.

Anker made its name with battery packs, and both a 10,000mAh and 26,800mAh are included in the deal.

As we’ve said, you should own an extra USB car charger just for travel, and a couple of them are on sale here, including one that functions as an in-car Echo Dot, and another that can change colors to perfectly match your car’s ambient LED lighting.

And it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without charging cables. Lightning, USB-C, and MicroUSB are all represented, in addition to a Qi charger that can power any compatible phone.

Just remember that all of these deals expire at the end of the day.