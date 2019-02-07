Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker just announced the new Powerhouse II portable “generator” alternative, but the original model actually has double the capacity (though lacks USB-C Power Delivery), and it’s on sale for $150 off, making it cheaper than the new, smaller model.

I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the Powerhouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.

There are a few similar products on the market, most notably Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.

I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but it’s a lot more tempting at $350, the best deal we’ve ever seen.