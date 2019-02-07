Anker just announced the new Powerhouse II portable “generator” alternative, but the original model actually has double the capacity (though lacks USB-C Power Delivery), and it’s on sale for $150 off, making it cheaper than the new, smaller model.
I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the Powerhouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.
There are a few similar products on the market, most notably Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.
I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but it’s a lot more tempting at $350, the best deal we’ve ever seen.