It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Anker's Four-Port Travel Charger Is Tiny, Powerful, and Only $21

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
6.1K
3
2
Anker PowerPort 4 | $21 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerPort 4 | $21 | Amazon

The wall charger that came with your phone just doesn’t cut it while traveling these days. In addition to probably being slow as hell, you likely have at least two or three USB-powered devices that you’ll want to charge every night while you sleep.

Advertisement

Luckily, Anker stuffed four USB ports and 40W of power into a tiny travel charger (with folding AC prongs!), and you can get it for $21 today on Amazon, which is within a couple of bucks off the best price we’ve seen, no promo code required.

Share This Story

More from Kinja Deals

You Can Finally Get a Decent Robotic Vacuum For Under $100, Today Only

Get a Full Workout In Any Space With The BodyBoss 2.0

Pick Up This Rayovac Lantern for a Low $5

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts