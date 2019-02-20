Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to just $26 for a 2-pack this week, down from the usual $40.

Smart plugs are basically the atomic unit of smart home gear, and like pretty much all of these things, Anker’s let you control or schedule your outlet with both your phone and with Alexa. Their built-in energy monitoring feature, however, is a little less common, and a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).