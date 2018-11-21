Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s no secret that our readers love Anker products, so we worked with them to line up exclusive deals on rarely-discounted products, reader favorites, and items we recommended in our holiday gift guides. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and let us know what you got (or anything else you might want a deal on...) in the comments.



All of the deals are below, but I should make special note the two most popular items. The PowerCore Fusion is one of my favorite products (not “Anker products”...just “products”) ever. It’s a wall charger that doubles as a USB battery pack, and the battery recharges itself whenever it’s plugged into the wall. Most USB battery packs require you to bring a spare wall charger and a cable to recharge them, but this just refills while it charges your gadgets at night. I never take a trip without it. At $21 (with code KINJAFS6), it’s a must-buy.

And it can’t be overstated how popular SoundBuds Slims are with our readers. The won our Co-Op because of their solid battery life, tiny design, and strong magnets that hold them together around your neck when not in use. Get them for $21 with promo code KINJAH325.

And while it’s not cheap at $100 (with promo code KINJAPD5), the USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is insanely useful for keeping laptops and Nintendo Switches charged up on long flights. And unlike most USB-C PD battery packs, this one is encased in premium aluminum, and comes with a USB-C wall charger that you can use with all of your USB-C gadgets.

