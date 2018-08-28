Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s SoundCore line dominated our Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the extra-portable SoundCore Mini just got its best discount ever.



I have one of these at home, and while it obviously doesn’t sound quite as good as the full-sized SoundCore, it’s surprisingly loud and clear for the size. And despite its diminutive size (picture a soda can cut in half), it features 66' Bluetooth range, can run for a whopping 15 hours on a charge, and even includes a microSD card slot for loading up some local tunes. Just use promo code ANKER233 at checkout to get it for $20.