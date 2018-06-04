Anker 10' PowerLine + Lightning Cable | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER823
Photo: Amazon

A 10' charging cable is one of the best things you can buy for yourself, and this nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ cable is on sale for $13 today with promo code ANKER823, in the color of your choice. These cables include an 18 month warranty, feel great in the hand, and are durable enough to be gobbled up by a Roomba...I speak from experience.