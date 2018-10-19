Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes sound bars now, which...yeah, that makes sense. The SoundCore Infini Mini is 21" and puts out stereo sound. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



With no subwoofer built in, I probably wouldn’t use this for my main home theater. But it’s perfectly sized and priced for, say, a bedroom TV, or even a computer. Normally priced at $80, it’s down to $68 today on Amazon.