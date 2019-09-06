Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker Projector Gold Box | Amazon

Anker’s Capsule and Prizm lines are some of the most affordable ways to get a projector into your home theater, and today’s Gold Box made them even cheaper.

Choose from three models, the Nebula Capsule (1st and 2nd generation) and the Prizm II. Here’s what Shep found in his time testing the portable Capsules:

Whether you owned the original Capsule, or are buying your first portable projector, the Capsule II’s picture quality impresses. Its resolution has been bumped to 720p from the original’s 480p, bit more importantly, it boasts a bulb that’s twice as bright. As a result, the image looks fantastic in a dark room, and is actually pretty usable even with the lights on, assuming the Capsule isn’t positioned too far from the wall.

Alternatively, the non-portable Nebula Prizm II impressed me with its overall build quality and value. For $172, this is dollar-per-dollar one of the best projectors you can own right now.

But if you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a terrific one to consider with a competitive price to boot. It’s notably cheaper than other comparable 1080p models, and prettier, too.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box which means these prices will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So give these projectors an honest look, and if you go with either of the Capsule models, add the discounted tripod to your cart.