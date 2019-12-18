Anker's Affordable Prizm Projector Is Down to Just $50

Anker Prizm Projector Photo : Tercius Bufete

Anker Prizm Projector | $50 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

At 480p and 100 lumens, this Anker projector isn’t going to blow you away in the image quality department. But at $50, it’s an incredible bargain and a terrific, fun gift.

It’s great to pair with retro consoles, to use in kids’ bedrooms and awesome for weird, projector-centric photo projects. Just make sure to clip the coupon code to get the $50 price.