It's all consuming.
Anker's Affordable Prizm Projector Is Down to Just $50

Tercius
Anker Prizm Projector | $50 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page
Photo: Tercius Bufete
Anker Prizm Projector | $50 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

At 480p and 100 lumens, this Anker projector isn’t going to blow you away in the image quality department. But at $50, it’s an incredible bargain and a terrific, fun gift.

It’s great to pair with retro consoles, to use in kids’ bedrooms and awesome for weird, projector-centric photo projects. Just make sure to clip the coupon code to get the $50 price.

