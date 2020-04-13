It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Anker's 6ft Powerline+ II USB-C to Lightning Cable Is $17 Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Anker Powerline+ II 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable | $17 | Amazon | Promo code AKPLPCL6
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Being stuck at home means that your phone probably isn’t wanting for too much juice right now, but having to leave your phone out of reach during a binge session because your cable’s too short is a real bummer. Avoid that disappointment by getting the Anker Powerline+ II 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable right now on Amazon for $17 using the code AKPLPCL6 and keep your phone charged during your next live tweet sesh.

