Anker's 60W Power Delivery USB-C Fast Charger Has Never Been This Cheap [Exclusive]

Anker 60W USB-C Power Delivery Fast Charger | $25 | Amazon | Use code KINJAPD60

You want one charger for all the things, you say? Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C fast charger fits the bill nigh perfectly, and with exclusive code KINJAPD60, it drops to just $25, down from its typical $40 . This Power Delivery charger has enough throughput to quickly charge smartphones, tablets, and even your power-hungry laptop despite being significantly smaller than whatever it shipped with. Thanks to PowerIQ 3.0, your devices will never take on more current than they can handle. The only downside is that it can only charge one device at a time.