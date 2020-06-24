It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Anker's 45W Slim Fast Charger is $26 in Its Biggest Discount Ever [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
Anker 45W USB-C Fast Charger | $26 | Amazon | Use code KINJAONE45
Kinja Deals is the only place you’ll find Anker’s 45W slim fast charger going for $26. Normally $38, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this item, and the only catch is that you use promo code KINJAONE45 at checkout.

With a 45W USB-C Power Delivery port, you can charge anything from smartphones to laptops at the highest available speeds. Plus, the charger is only 0.8 inches thin, so it won’t have to fight hard for space in your travel bag.

