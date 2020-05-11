It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Anker's 36W USB-C Power Delivery Car Charger is Only $12 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAukeyAukey Deals
501
1
Save
AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger | $12 | Amazon | Use code 5P3SOFIG
AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger | $12 | Amazon | Use code 5P3SOFIG
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger | $12 | Amazon | Use code 5P3SOFIG

Just because you’re using cruise control in the car doesn’t mean your phone’s battery has to. Grab an Aukey car charger with two USB ports—one is USB-C—and Power Delivery. It’s now just $12 at Amazon with promo code 5P3SOFIG. This charger outputs 36W of total power, supporting up to 18W in each port to charge almost any smartphone and some tablets at their fastest possible speeds. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab the John Wick Trilogy on Amazon Video For Just $22

Biodegradable and Compostable, A-Zero Bags Might Be the Eco-Friendly Answer to Plastic Bag Bans

Vava's 4K Dash Cam Helped Me Capture the Lawless, Empty Streets of NYC

Saturday's Best Deals: John Wick, Soft Hoodies, Bloodborne Comics, and More