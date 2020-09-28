It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Anker's 12-Outlet Surge Protector Is Only $25

Ignacia
Anker 12-Outlet Surge Protector | $25 | Amazon
So you’ve got a bunch of big devices to plug-in, like your TV, laptop, and new PS5. You’ll want to make sure it’s protected from any electrical surges that can damage them. Because of a price drop, the Anker 12-outlet surge protector is down to $25. It has a 1875W output as well as a six-foot extension cord. The power strip itself also has two, 4000-joule surge protectors to...well...protect your shit. What are you waiting for?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

