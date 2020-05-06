It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Anker's 100W 4-Port USB-C Adapter Charges EVERYTHING, And it's Only $69 Today [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAnker Deals
535
Save
Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Hub | $69 | Amazon | Use code KINJA100C
Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Hub | $69 | Amazon | Use code KINJA100C
Image: Anker
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Hub | $69 | Amazon | Use code KINJA100C

If you’ve quiickly amassed a pile of devices that need USB power, carrying around a bunch of different charger pucks is the last thing you want. Give them all away and buy Anker’s 100W USB-C hub instead, which is only $69 with exclusive promo code KINJA100C.

Advertisement

This one features two USB-C power delivery ports and two standard USB-A PowerIQ ports, the former available to charge newer smartphones, tablets, and laptops, while the latter two will cover pretty much anything else. The beauty is that you can do it all simultaneously.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Uphold the Jedi Code With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $36, Plus More Great Star Wars Gaming Deals

Tuesday's Best Deals: Jay Bird Headphones, Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, Rachael Ray Cookware, Civilization VI, and More

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top 14 Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day