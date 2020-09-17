Anker's 100W 4-Port Charging Station is Only $69, and Charges Two Macbooks at the Same Time [Exclusive]

Anker 100W 4-Port Charging Station KINJA100C Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker 100W 4-Port Charging Station | $69 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA100C



Charging all your devices has never been simpler with the Anker 100W 4-port charging station. Only $69 with the promo code KINJA100C, which comes with two USB-C charging ports that are able to give power to two Macbooks AT THE SAME TIME. We love to see it. It’s also compatible with Android , so you’ll be able to charge your phones, tablets, and other devices in a fraction of the time. What are you waiting for?