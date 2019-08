Photo: Amazon

Anker SoundCore Ace A1 Bluetooth Speaker | $13 | Amazon

This isn’t Anker’s biggest, most loudest, or longest lasting Bluetooth speaker, but it costs 13 dollars (half as much as usual), ships for free with Prime, and is small enough to take with you to a picnic or whatever. That’s a fair trade in my book.