Photo: Amazon

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.