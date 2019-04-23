Anker Roav 36V Chainsaw | $216 | Amazon | Promo code ROAVCC22Anker Roav 2100 PSI Pressure Washer | $120 | Amazon | Promo code ROAVWP22Anker Roav 36V Leaf Blower | $130 | Amazon | Promo code ROAVFF22
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Well, it’s come to this. Having thoroughly conquered the worlds of phone charging, home security, weight tracking, and wireless headphones (among many others), Anker’s next big foray is into the world of power tools.

Specifically, a new cordless leaf blower, a cordless chainsaw, and a pressure washer (which has been out for a few months). Yes, Anker sells a freakin’ chainsaw now, and it runs for 30 minutes on a charge of its included lithium-ion battery pack. Is that meant as a threat to other would-be consumer electronics companies? That’s up to interpretation.

All three devices are on sale right now, just in time for your outdoor spring cleaning needs. Just remember the three rules: Wear safety goggles, use two hands at all times, and don’t forget the promo codes.