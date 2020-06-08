It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds Sound Great, and They're $45 for the First Time

Quentyn Kennemer
Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $45 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $45, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 micrphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (7 in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offer a perfect starting point.

