It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones Are 30% Off

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
473
Save
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones | $28 | Amazon
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones | $28 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones | $28 | Amazon

Listen to some tunes while you go on your daily run with Anker’s $28 Liberty Soundcore Neo headphones. They’re 30% off their original list price and has sound isolation technology so you won’t be disturbed when you’re trying to concentrate. It can easily connect to any of your devices with Bluetooth and has life-changing bass because a good boom boom is important. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save up to 30% on PNY MicroSD Cards, Flash Drives, and More

Buy Two, Get One Free on Games, Movies, Books, Music, and a Baby Yoda at Amazon

Get Your Installation Done Right the First Time, Bosch's Self-Leveling Laser Falls to $96

These $30 Garage Shelves Will Help You Organize and Make Room For Your Car Again