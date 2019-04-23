Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

A few months ago, Anker came out with its own version of AirPods, and they were pretty damn impressive in a side-by-side comparison. We haven’t really seen any deals on them since, but today, our readers can snag a set for just $65 with promo code KINJAA3902.



From our Inventory review:

If Apple’s AirPods have a fatal flaw, it’s that they don’t seal off your ear canal to block out noise. That’s fine if you’re going for a run and want to be aware when cars are coming by, but if you’re trying to focus in a noisy office, or listen to music on a plane, AirPods aren’t the right tool for the job. And if they just don’t fit in your ears? Too bad, Apple only makes one size, try growing better ears next time. The Liberty Airs, like most sensible Bluetooth earbuds, include four sets of interchangeable rubber ear tips in the box. Once you find the one that fits you best, the ‘buds will stay solidly anchored in your ears while blocking out nearby sounds. Seriously, I shook my head around like I was at a Black Sabbath concert, and I couldn’t get them to fall out. People keep clamoring for Apple to make noise-canceling AirPods, but honestly, low-tech noise isolation is way simpler, and probably works better too.

Obviously, they don’t pair as effortlessly as AirPods, and the case is a bit bigger than Apple’s, but for $65, they’re a tremendous value if you’re ready to truly cut the cord. They sound pretty good, they have Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, and they have great battery life for the price. What more could you want?