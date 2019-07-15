Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

In addition to our slate of Kinja Deals-exclusive Anker Prime Day deals, Amazon’s most popular gadget charging company is also running the best prices ever on a few of its ever-popular PowerCore battery packs, for one day only.



The PowerCore 10000 PD is probably the most interesting deal of the bunch, since it’s capable of charging things like smartphones and Nintendo Switches at 18W over USB-C, or 50% faster than a typical high powered USB port. If you don’t own a USB-C PD battery yet, it’s a no-brainer at $26.

On the other end of the spectrum, you can also score an all-time low price on the Anker Powerhouse 200, which can power everything from laptops to lights to mini fridges when you’re off the grid, thanks to an AC outlet on board.

Rounding out the sale are a couple of larger, USB-only battery packs (13,000mAh | 20,100mAh). While they don’t offer USB-C fast charging or an AC outlet, they will keep your phone powered up for days at a time.