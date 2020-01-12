Anker’s Tiny New 18W USB-C Charger Can Charge Your Laptop and Switch For Just $16

Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C Charger | $16 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page

Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $16 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page to get the best deal.