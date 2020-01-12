It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Anker’s Tiny New 18W USB-C Charger Can Charge Your Laptop and Switch For Just $16

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
237
Save
Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C Charger | $16 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C Charger | $16 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page

Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $16 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page to get the best deal.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Stay In The Know With a Subscription to The Washington Post Online For Just $1, Today Only

Kick Off 2020 With This Sale on Kindle eBooks, Today Only

Civilization VI Is Down to Just $20 for the Nintendo Switch

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts