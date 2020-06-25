It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Double Down on Wireless Charging With Anker’s Powerwave 10 Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $35

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAnker Deals
1.6K
Save
Anker Powerwave 10 Wireless Charging Pad | $35 | Amazon | Use Promo Code AKRB2571
Anker Powerwave 10 Wireless Charging Pad | $35 | Amazon | Use Promo Code AKRB2571
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Powerwave 10 Wireless Charging Pad | $35 | Amazon | Use Promo Code AKRB2571

Advertisement

Between cramped nightstands and scarce electrical outlets, it can be hard to make sure all your gadgets get their daily boost. Wireless charging alone won’t solve that problem, but a wireless charging pad that supports two devices can help you get things a little more in order. Right now, you can get Anker’s Powerwave 10 wireless charging pad for just $28 on Amazon using the promo code AKRB2571.

The Powerwave 10 supports charging up to two devices simultaneously, and also supports fast charging. It also comes with a 5 ft charging cable, giving you everything you need to plop your phones down and forget about it til’ it’s topped off.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/6/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/25/2020.

G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save 41% on the Logitech G502 Hero, My Favorite Gaming Mouse Ever

Save up to 60% on Brand New Notebooks, Desktops, Printers, and More in HP's Big July 4th Sale

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Going Keto? Here Are Eight Low-Carb Snacks You Can Still Enjoy