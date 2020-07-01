Anker Powerwave Stands Are Down to $26

Anker Powerwave Stands Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker Powerwave Stands | $26 | Amazon



I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker Powerwave charging stand duo are grouped in one package for $26, no code necessary.

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

This post was written by Ignacia Fulcher on 6/29/20 and updated with new information on 7/1/20.