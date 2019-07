Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

24-Pack Anker Alkaline AA Batteries | $8 | Amazon | Clip the 47% coupon

Anker makes non-rechargeable alkaline batteries now, which is deeply weird, but 24 AAAs for $6 or 24 AAs for $8 are both terrific deals. Just be sure to clip the coupon (50% for the former, 47% for the latter) on the product page to get the discount.