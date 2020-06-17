It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Anker is Filling All Your Charger Needs With up to 40% off Today-Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAnker Deals
1.2K
Save
Save up to 40% on Anker Charging | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 40% on Anker Charging | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 40% on Anker Charging | Amazon Gold Box

Anker is featured in today’s Amazon Gold Box sale, where you can find a pile of charging products up to 40% off, including portable batteries like the 10,000mAh PowerCore Slim with 18W USB-C Power Delivery for $33, a wireless charging stand for just $12, a $36 two-in-one PowerWave+ wireless charging pad for Apple Watch and iPhone users, a 60W USB-C wall charger for $24, and USB-C Lightning cables.starting at just $12. I love the power strip in particular, which delivers three AC outlets on one side and three USB ports on the other for better cable management around your desk. That one is only $45.

Advertisement

Remember, these only last through today.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission

Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less

Apple Watch Series 5

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less

Trot Into Summer With a Fresh New Pair of Running Shoes

Enjoy Wine With a Pack of Stemless Wine Glasses

Keep Your AirPods Safe From Dings and Dents With $20 off Nomad's Rugged Leather Case