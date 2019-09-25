Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can maximize the utility of your MacBook’s USB-C port thanks to these discounts on Anker hubs. To get the best deals on each, you’ll need to punch in the promo code associated with each product (they’re different from each other.)

Here’s what you should know about each one:

Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub has two card readers and three USB 3.0 ports. You won’t be able to charge through it, but it’s also the cheapest one here. This is the one to get if you just have basic needs and have another USB-C port for charging. It’s $15 after you use the promo code ANKER8322

Anker 4-in-1 USB C Hub swaps the card readers for a power delivery input and three USB 3.0 ports. It’ll cost you $17 after you use the promo code ANKER8321.

Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub is almost exactly like the one above but with the card readers. Use promo code ANKER8333 to drop the price to $18. (This is better than the first one. It’s just a dollar more.)

Anker 3-in-1 USB C Hub is the only one of the four with an HDMI port, and has one USB 3.0 port and power delivery. It’s $20 with the promo code ANKER8335. This is the best (see: only) option if you want to connect to a monitor or a TV.