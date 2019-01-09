Photo: Amazon

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.