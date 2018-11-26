Graphic: Shep McAllister

In addition to our reader-exclusive discounts, the RoboVac 30, and the miniature projector deals that we’ve already covered, Anker put all of the following products on sale today for Cyber Monday.

The SoundCore Spirit headphones are noteworthy for featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and an eight hour battery in a tiny package. The $18 wall charger is worth grabbing if you own any USB-C devices (though the Power Delivery port is only 18W), and the PowerCore 13000 battery pack is worth a shout-out, because Anker’s batteries just don’t go on sale that often anymore. Head below for the rest of the deals.