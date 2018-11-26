Soundcore Spirit Sports Headphones | $30 | Amazon
ROAV by Anker Dash Cam C1, Car Recorder with Sony Sensor | $56 | Amazon
 Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank | $29 | Amazon
eufy Security SpaceView Baby Monitor, 5'’ Display, 720p HD Resolution | $130 | Amazon
Eufy Smart Plug Mini By Anker, Work With Alexa | $15 | Amazon
2-Pack Eufy Smart Plug Mini By Anker, Work With Alexa | $26 | Amazon
 Save $30 on eufy MiracleBlend D1, Perfect for Smoothies | $15 | Amazon
 Anker [2-Pack, 6ft] Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A (Red) | $90 | Amazon
 Anker 30W 2-Port Type-C Wall Charger with 18W Power Delivery and 12W PowerIQ, PowerPort PD 2 | $10 | Amazon
Anker 30W 2-Port Type-C Car Charger with 18W Power Delivery and 12W PowerIQ, PowerDrive PD 2 | $18 | Amazon
 Anker 30W 2-Port Type-C Car Charger with 18W Power Delivery and 12W PowerIQ, PowerDrive PD 2 | $14 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
In addition to our reader-exclusive discounts, the RoboVac 30, and the miniature projector deals that we’ve already covered, Anker put all of the following products on sale today for Cyber Monday.

The SoundCore Spirit headphones are noteworthy for featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and an eight hour battery in a tiny package. The $18 wall charger is worth grabbing if you own any USB-C devices (though the Power Delivery port is only 18W), and the PowerCore 13000 battery pack is worth a shout-out, because Anker’s batteries just don’t go on sale that often anymore. Head below for the rest of the deals.